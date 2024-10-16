Heavy Rainfall in AP for Next Five Days

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall in the next five days while a depression is expected to make landfall near Nellore in the early morning on Thursday.

IMD has issued warnings, highlighting the potential for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of south coastal AP and Rayalaseema these days.

It said the depression in the southwest and adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal was moving west-northwest at a speed of 15 km/hour. It was located near latitude 12.5° N and longitude 82.7° E, approximately 280km east-southeast of Chennai, 320km east-northeast of Puducherry and 370km southeast of Nellore.

Forecasts indicate that the depression would continue with its west-northwest trajectory and make landfall along the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, near Chennai, during the early morning hours of Oct 17.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are also likely in various regions, including north coastal AP and Yanam. Additionally, squally winds with speeds of 40-50km/h, occasionally gusting up to 60km/h, are forecast for south-coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

On Day 1, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely in south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Day 2 is expected to see continued heavy rain and thunderstorms. However, no significant rainfall is predicted for Days 3 to 5

The maximum rainfall recorded on Wednesday was at Kavali (5.5cm) and Nellore (5.5cm), Narsapur (3.5cm), Bapatla (1,7cm), Ongole (3.0cm) and Tirupati (5.3cm).