South Korean Delegation Explores Amaravati’s Growth Vision

Vijayawada: A delegation from South Korea’s Nami Island and Seoul National University visited the People’s Capital Amaravati as part of their tour of the Telugu states, expressing interest in the capital city’s infrastructure development and long-term growth plans.

The team visited the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office at Rayapudi, where officials made a detailed presentation on the progress of ongoing construction works, integrated trunk infrastructure projects and the strategic roadmap for Amaravati’s phased development. Opportunities for collaboration in tourism, education, research and sustainable urban planning were also discussed.

Officials highlighted tourism infrastructure projects and prospects for partnerships in cultural and academic exchanges, underscoring Amaravati’s potential to emerge as a global destination that balances heritage with innovation-led development.

The delegation later met APCRDA Commissioner K. Kannababu, who presented gift hampers reflecting the cultural identity of the capital region. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to fostering world-class partnerships to develop Amaravati into a vibrant and investor-friendly capital.

As part of the visit, the South Korean team inspected the Seed Access Road, trunk infrastructure works and major construction sites within the Government Complex, including the MLA and MLC Towers, and the GAD and HOD Towers.