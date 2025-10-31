Son of Slain -MLA Appointed Deputy Tahsildar In AP

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Siveri Suresh Kumar, son of the late former MLA Siveri Soma who was killed in extremist violence, as deputy tahsildar in Zone-I of the revenue department on compassionate grounds.

According to Government Order (G.O.) MS No. 399 issued by the revenue (SER-II) department on October 31, the appointment was made in relaxation of service rules as a special case, fulfilling an assurance given by the then Chief Minister to the bereaved family.

The order notes that during a visit to Paderu and Araku mandals in 2018, the then Chief Minister had promised a Group-II post to Siveri Suresh Kumar, the second son of the slain leader. After due verification, the government approved his appointment under Rule 31 of the Andhra Pradesh State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996, relaxing certain provisions under Rule 3(b) of the A.P. Revenue Subordinate Service Rules.

Suresh Kumar, an MBA graduate from Andhra University, has been appointed against a direct recruitment vacancy in the Revenue Department.