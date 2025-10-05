Son Kills Mother in Proddatur After Heated Argument

Proddatur (YSR Kadapa): In a shocking incident, a man brutally killed his mother after an argument in Proddatur town of YSR Kadapa district on Sunday morning. The incident took place at Sri Ram Nagar.

According to police, Yashwanth Reddy attacked his mother, Lakshmidevi, with a knife while she was in the kitchen after she allegedly scolded him. In a fit of rage, he slit her throat and dragged her body outside the house. At the time of the murder, Yashwanth reportedly locked his father inside a room.

The deceased, Lakshmidevi, was working as a teacher at a government school in the town. The accused, Yashwanth, had completed his BTech and was searching for a job. Police reached the spot and began an investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that Yashwanth may have been suffering from mental health issues.