Son Beheads Father Over Money For Alcohol

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a gruesome incident, a 30-year-old man beheaded his 62-year-old father, a paralytic patient, in Golladi village under Badangi mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mamidi Satyam, who had been bedridden due to paralysis for several years. His son, Mamidi Ramu, allegedly addicted to alcohol, quarrelled with his father over money to buy liquor. In a fit of rage, Ramu attacked him with a sharp-edged sword, fatally severing his head from the torso — a horrific act that shocked local residents.

Acting on a tip-off, Badangi police rushed to the spot and detained the accused.

“We have sent the body to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way to determine the motive behind the brutal murder,” Badangi sub-inspector Tharakeswara Rao told reporters.