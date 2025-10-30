AP: Son Arrested for Killing Father and Woman in Jammalamadugu

Anantapur: Jammalamadugu police have cracked a double murder case, uncovering the role of a man who killed his father Nagappa, and a woman, Pamula Peddakka, with whom his father was in a relationship. The murders took place on the outskirts of Jammalamadugu town in Kadapa district three days ago.

Police said that Nagappa’s son, Kudeti Venkatesh alias Chinna Venkatesh, who lived with his mother, had repeatedly pressured his father to share his property. However, Nagappa refused, citing his son’s addiction to betting and other vices.

Frustrated, Venkatesh hatched a plan to eliminate both Nagappa and Peddakka. On October 26, he went to their house and attacked them with a wooden stick, killing them on the spot. To divert suspicion, he staged the scene to make it appear as though robbers had attacked and murdered them.

During interrogation, Venkatesh confessed to having incurred debts of around `30 lakh by gambling on online platforms. In a bid to clear his debts, he had repeatedly demanded that his father divide the family property. However, Nagappa and Peddakka refused, citing his irresponsible behaviour and bad habits, which led to repeated arguments and humiliation.

Angered by the rejection, Venkatesh decided to kill both his father and Peddakka to gain control of the property. He has since been arrested, police said.

Two missing minor boys traced at Guntur railway station

Vijayawada: Two minor boys who went missing from their homes in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday were traced at Guntur railway station and will be reunited with their parents shortly on Wednesday.

According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the two boys, aged eight and eleven, had gone missing from their homes in Shakti Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam. Following a complaint lodged by their families, the police launched an investigation and successfully located them at Guntur railway station.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the boys had left home after being admonished by their family members for various reasons. The police stated that both the boys and their parents would be counselled before the children are formally handed over to them.

Meanwhile, the police ruled out any possibility of abduction in the case.

MP Dr Shabari aids passenger suffering chest pain mid-air

Kurnool: Nandyal MP Dr Byreddy Shabari’s swift response helped save a woman passenger who suffered breathing difficulty and chest pain mid-air on an IndiGo flight (No. 6E 2027) from Delhi to Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The woman, identified as Syed Khadija, suddenly complained of uneasiness during the flight. Noticing her condition, Dr Shabari, who was also travelling on the same flight, immediately stepped forward to assist. Drawing on her medical expertise, she provided primary treatment and closely monitored the passenger’s condition until she stabilised.

Dr Shabari comforted the woman, advised her to remain calm, and ensured that her breathing returned to normal before the flight landed safely in Hyderabad. Fellow passengers appreciated Dr Shabari’s timely intervention, commending her for her sense of duty and compassion during the emergency.

Kalyandurgam municipal chairman removed for wilful disobedience

Anantapur: The municipal administration and urban development department on Wednesday issued a notification removing Kalyandurgam municipal chairman Talari Raj Kumar from office for wilful disobedience and abuse of powers vested in the post, as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1965.

According to the notification, the commissioner and director of municipal administration, Andhra Pradesh, stated that the Regional Director, Anantapur, had reported the chairperson’s failure to convene two consecutive meetings of the council within two months from the date of the last meeting held on October 30, 2024, as required under the AP Municipalities Act, 1965, and the rules thereunder.

The commissioner and director further reported that the chairperson of Kalyandurgam Municipality did not conduct any council meetings in November and December 2024, or in February, March, and April 2025. He also failed to call a requisition meeting requested by one-third of the council members.

The notification stated that the above actions of the chairperson amounted to wilful disobedience of the provisions of the AP Municipalities Act, 1965, leading to his removal from the post of chairperson.

13 fall ill after consuming adulterated toddy in Hindupur

Anantapur: At least 13 persons from Chowlur village in Hindupur rural mandal of Sri Satya Sai district fell ill after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy and later exhibited abnormal behaviour. The incident came to light on Wednesday when 13 persons, including women, were admitted to hospital showing symptoms of mental disturbance. They had reportedly consumed toddy from a local outlet three days earlier.

Doctors observed that the patients’ condition could also be linked to withdrawal psychosis resulting from a sudden halt in toddy consumption. Seven of the affected persons were discharged after treatment, while six others remain under observation.

However, villagers alleged that the health complications were due to adulterated toddy. Excise officials have collected toddy and blood samples from the victims for testing to determine the cause of illness.

Two killed, six injured in road mishap near Uppalapadu junction

Nellore: In a tragic road accident, two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries — two of them critically — when their car rammed into a stationary mini lorry on the national highway near Uppalapadu junction in Ananthasagaram mandal late on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Syed Asif (21) and Ramakrishna Pal (40), both residents of Proddatur in Kadapa district. According to police, the victims were travelling to Penchalakona to attend the wedding of Ramakrishna Pal’s son when the accident occurred.

Ananthasagaram sub-inspector K. Sreenivasa Reddy rushed to the spot and coordinated rescue efforts. The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Atmakur for treatment.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.