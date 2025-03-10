Somu Veerraju As BJP’s MLC Choice Surprises Many

Selection of ex-MLC and former BJP state president Somu Veerraju as the party candidate for the forthcoming MLC polls has surprised many leaders and activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This is because when Veerraju had been the BJP MLC in the past, he had criticised Telugu Desam and its supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, then an opposition leader, much more than he criticised the ruling YSRC Party or then-chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Veerraju’s choice has also raised eyebrows, as many BJP leaders like P. Satyanarayana, Malathi Rani, G. Seetharama Chowdary (Tapana Chowdary) and P. Madhav have been the active aspirants for the post.

Top sources disclosed that the BJP central committee shared with Chandrababu Naidu three names as its choice for the MLC post. The TDP chief approved Veerraju’s name, it is learnt.

Somu Veerraju, a native of Katheru village in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal of East Godavari district, had worked for RSS and ABVP from his school and college days. He had been the Janata Yuva Morcha city secretary, BJYM EG district general secretary, BJP state secretary, state vice president, state general secretary and the AP BJP president from 2020 to 2023.

BJP Kakinada district president B. Visweswara Rao, party senior leaders Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Gatti Satyanarayana and Y. Ramkumar welcomed Veerraju’s choice for the MLC post.