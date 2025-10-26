Somireddy Urges Immediate Medical Care for Jagan

Nellore:In a scathing attack, TD senior leader and MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy “needs immediate medical attention.”

Speaking to the media in Nellore on Saturday, Somireddy said, “There’s something clearly wrong with the former chief minister. Once a fan of Nandamuri Balakrishna, who carried his banners and flexes, he now sits inside the Tadepalli Palace behaving bizarrely.” Daring Jagan to attend the Assembly, Somireddy said, “If Jagan has the courage, he should come to the Assembly. But he doesn’t have that courage. Instead, he sits in his palace and speaks whatever comes to his mouth.”

Criticising Jagan’s marathon press meets, the TDP leader remarked, “We’ve seen leaders who speak for an hour in public meetings, but never someone who holds a two-and-a-half-hour press conference full of lies. He can’t sit for half an hour in the Assembly, yet he sits for hours spreading falsehoods before the media.

Perhaps there’s something seriously wrong with him.” Somireddy further alleged that Jagan’s media distorts facts: “If the coalition government achieves something good for the state, his blue media opposes it — and the very next day, he claims credit for it.” Calling Jagan a “unique character,” Somireddy added, “Even his mother and sister have distanced themselves from him. At the very least, his wife Bharathi should take him to a hospital and get his brain tested. I clearly see something wrong with him—he needs proper treatment right away.”