Somireddy Slams YSRC for Street Dramas

Nellore: Senior TDP leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has lashed out at the YSR Congress, accusing it of enacting “street dramas” in the state over fertilizer shortages while simultaneously “pleading for political favours in Delhi.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Somireddy said urea shortage was a nationwide issue as fertilizer supply was entirely within the Centre’s purview. “The chief minister has been closely monitoring the situation and, after talks with central ministers, succeeded in securing 50,000 tonnes of urea for AP,” he said.

He alleged that while the TD-led coalition government took proactive steps to ensure farmers faced no problems, YSRC leaders indulged in political theatrics. “They hold protests here in the name of farmers while bowing in Delhi with support for vice-president election.”

The former agriculture minister alleged that under the YSRC term, the farm sector was sidelined — vis-à-vis supply of fertilizers and pesticides to micro-nutrients, drip irrigation, and mechanization. “Farmers faced severe hardships as the previous government delayed payments for procured paddy, for up to six months and even collected excess grain in the name of tare weight.”

He said, “In Nellore district, a ‘putti’ of paddy traditionally means 850kg. But during the YSRC rule, farmers were forced to part with 1,000–1,100kg per putti.”

Reddy criticised YSRC leaders for holding dharnas in front of RDO offices demanding fertilizers, and termed it ridiculous and hypocritical. “People are laughing at the YSRC’s double standards — begging in Delhi while staging dramas in Andhra Pradesh.”