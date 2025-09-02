Somireddy Says CM Naidu Symbol Of Development, Good Governance

NELLORE: TDP senior leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy referred to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as a symbol of development and good governance on occasion of the CM completing 30 years after first assuming the role of a chief minister.

He pointed out that Naidu had been sworn in for the first time as CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh on September 1, 1995. “As Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu had become a brand name for innovation with initiatives, such as creation of Cyberabad, Janmabhoomi, taking governance to the people and Vision 2020.

“Through relentless hard work, he ensured stable governance for the Telugu people,” Somireddy stated, adding that Naidu’s forward-thinking use of modern technology has earned him national and international recognition.

The MLA said currently serving his fourth term as CM, Naidu is pushing ahead with projects like development of Amaravati as the state capital, completion of Polavaram project and working for achievement of his Vision 2047 goals.

“I consider it my fortune to have worked in three cabinets under his leadership. I pray that the Chief Minister is blessed with the strength to continue working tirelessly for the people and bring in more development for AP,” Somireddy added.