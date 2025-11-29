Somireddy Requests AP Government to Merge Gudur with Nellore District

TIRUPATI: Former minister and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Saturday appealed to the state government to reconsider its draft notification on reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh.

In his representation to the Cabinet Sub-Committee on reorganisation to merge Gudur division with Nellore district, apart from retaining Rapur, Kaluvoya and Saidapuram mandals in Nellore. In this regard, Somireddy cited public interest and the need to avoid irrigation and revenue issues.

The MLA pointed out that Nellore had already been adversely affected when the earlier YSRC government reorganised districts. Nellore ended up losing SHAR, Sri City, Mambattu and Menakuru SEZs and several important spiritual and tourist locations. He maintained that fresh proposals have further disadvantaged the district.

Somireddy pointed out that Tirumala and Srikalahasti, two major pilgrimage centres, have become part of the Tirupati district, along with Sriharikota and Sri City. He argued that Tirupati district will not be affected in any way if Gudur instead joins the Tirupati district.

According to the Sarvepalli MLA, people of Gudur have expressed their preference to be part of Nellore. He reminded the panel that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Education minister Nara Lokesh had promised to people during the 2024 elections that Gudur will be merged with Nellore.

Somireddy pointed out that merging Gudur with Nellore will at least keep the proposed shipbuilding centre at Dugarajapatnam within the district’s reach. He expressed concern over the proposal to shift Rapur, Kaluvoya and Saidapuram mandals to Tirupati district.

“Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs that store 143 TMC and play a key role in the Telugu Ganga project and Chennai’s drinking water supply, depend on canal networks that run through these mandals. The flood-flow canal from Somasila to Kandaleru passes through Rapur and Kaluvoya, and essential canal infrastructure and ayacut areas are within the current Nellore boundaries,” the MLA pointed out.

He warned that if Kandaleru reservoir is placed entirely under Tirupati district, coordination problems will arise during release of water, affecting farmers in Podalakuru, Chejerla, Kaluvoya, Manubolu and parts of Nellore Rural area.

Somireddy asked the Cabinet Sub-Committee to keep these concerns and future implications into account before finalising the boundaries of the new districts.