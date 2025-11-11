Somireddy: Nellore Rapidly Emerging As Industrial Hub

NELLORE: Sarapavalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Monday said Nellore is rapidly emerging as an industrial hub, powered by key infrastructure such as Krishnapatnam and Ramayapatnam ports, the upcoming Dagadarthi airport, thermal power plants and aqua processing units.

He was speaking at the Nellore Collectorate after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu virtually laid the foundation stone for a 57-acre MSME Industrial Park at Ramadasu Kandriga in Venkatachalam mandal.

Officials said the park would initially be developed over 28 acres at a cost of `5.5 crore, offering essential facilities for small and medium units. Collector Himanshu Shukla, MLC Kalyan Chakravarthy and APIIC officials attended the programme.

Somireddy added that Sneha Farms' new project at Atmakur - a ?150-crore investment over 40 acres - marks another significant step in the district's industrial growth.

He urged the government to reallocate the unused 2,600 acres acquired by Reliance near Krishnapatnam for new industries, noting the land has remained idle since 2009, affecting farmers.

Assuring a business-friendly climate, he said all upcoming industries would receive single-window clearances under Naidu's leadership. He added that the Industrial Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15 is expected to bring substantial investments into the state.