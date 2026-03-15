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Somireddy Launches ₹1.85 Crore Works in Nellore Rural

Andhra Pradesh
15 March 2026 7:05 PM IST

Somireddy said several development initiatives, including road improvements and infrastructure upgrades, were being taken up in Nellore Rural

Somireddy Launches ₹1.85 Crore Works in Nellore Rural
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Sarvepalli legislator Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy along with Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy inaugurated development works at Ramakotayya Nagar Centre in Nellore Rural constituency on Sunday

Nellore: Sarvepalli legislator Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy along with Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy inaugurated development works worth ₹1.85 crore in divisions covering 28, 29, 30 and 31 at Ramakotayya Nagar Centre in Nellore Rural constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Somireddy said several development initiatives, including road improvements and infrastructure upgrades, were being taken up in Nellore Rural. He added that three-phase power line modernisation works were progressing rapidly in the constituency under the RDSS scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar Reddy said development of Nellore Rural remained his priority and stressed the need to work together beyond political differences when elections were not around. He called for collective efforts to ensure further development in the constituency.

Cluster in-charges, co-cluster in-charges, corporators, division presidents and coalition leaders were among those present.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nellore Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
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