Somireddy Announces Steps to Curb Illegal Fishing

Nellore: Asserting that there will be no compromise on fishermen’s welfare, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Saturday announced a series of measures to curb illegal fishing and strengthen coastal infrastructure.

Addressing the media at Vedayapalem in Nellore, he said the government, under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is implementing a firm strategy to protect local fishermen from incursions by boats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He said a special task force comprising fisheries, police and district officials has been formed to tackle illegal fishing, while discussions are ongoing with neighbouring states to prevent cross-border violations.

Reddy said four boats from Juvvaladinne had been seized by Puducherry authorities and talks are underway between Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry officials to resolve related issues.

He warned that strict action would be taken against violators, adding that several boats have already been seized.

To strengthen surveillance, the government has approved the procurement of four high-speed deep-sea patrol boats for deployment in coastal districts, including Nellore, Tirupati and Bapatla. At present, patrolling is being carried out using two hired boats.

He added that 18 non-functional patrol boats, neglected earlier, are being repaired on a war footing and will soon be brought back into service.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, he said fishing ban compensation has been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000. Subsidies of up to 60 per cent, including CSR support, are also being provided to encourage deep-sea fishing.

“Protecting the livelihoods of fishermen across 164 coastal villages is our priority. The government is ready to address their issues,” he said.

Highlights:

The fishing jetty at Nelaturu near Nellore will be completed soon.

Desilting works at Pulicat Lake will begin shortly, with ₹50 crore sanctioned and an additional ₹100 crore proposed.

Pending fishing harbour works, including Juvvaladinne harbour, are being expedited.