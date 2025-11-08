Somavaram Highway Crash Kills Three After Tyre Burst

KAKINADA: Three people were killed and three others injured after a car lost control following a tyre burst on the National Highway near Somavaram village in Kirlampudi mandal of Kakinada district on Saturday.

According to Kirlampudi police, the car was travelling from Simhachalam towards Jaggampet when one of its tyres burst, causing it to veer off the road. The vehicle first rammed into two motorcycles, a pushcart rickshaw, and two students waiting for a school bus on a roadside cement bench.

Two pushcart vendors, Mortha Ananda Rao (60) and Mortha Kondayya (31), died on the spot. The car then struck a roadside fruit seller, Kakada Raju of Yeleswaram village, who later succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Prathipadu.

Two students, Ch. Phani Sri (18) and K. Chaitanya (18) of Irripaka village, were injured while waiting for their school bus. Another local resident, Bathina Badram (40) of Somavaram, was hurt when his motorbike was hit. The three injured were given preliminary treatment at CHC Prathipadu before being shifted to the Government General Hospital, Kakinada.

Jaggampeta in-charge sub-inspector Raghunadha Rao registered a case and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Venkata Appa Rao (Nehru) visited the accident site, directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured, and announced `25,000 ex gratia for each of the deceased’s families. The government also sanctioned ₹25,000 each for the victims’ families. The MLA expressed deep grief over the tragic incident.