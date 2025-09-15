Somasila Reservoir Reaches Historic Storage Level Even While Releasing Water

NELLORE: In a historic first, Somasila Reservoir has reached the storage level of 74 TMC feet, even while releasing substantial water for the late Rabi crop. This is a rare instance, marking a milestone in the project’s history.

The then chief minister N. T. Rama Rao dedicated Somasila Reservoir to the nation on November 26, 1988. For decades, it has remained the lifeline for farmers of Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam, apart from providing drinking water to the three districts. Through the Kandaleru Reservoir, Somasila also supplies water to the Chennai city in Tamil Nadu.

Farmers in Nellore treat Somasila Reservoir as their “lifeline” and “modern temple.”

This year, since July 11, the reservoir has received nearly 92 TMC feet of inflows from the upstream catchment areas, apart from floods in the Krishna River. From the first week of May, Somasila has been releasing water for irrigating the Rabi crop, which will continue until September 20.

Since August 3, Somasila Reservoir has been continuously releasing water into the Somasila–Kandaleru canal. Nearly 29 TMC feet of water has reached the Kandaleru Reservoir, raising its storage level to 46 TMC feet.

The full storage level of Somasila is 78 TMC feet. But it cannot yet be filled to this level due to rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) issues in areas that would get submerged. Authorities say steps are being taken to resolve these issues, so the project can operate at full storage levels.

Officials assert that farmers need not worry about water even during the upcoming Kharif season. The government is giving priority to long-pending repair works at Somasila. Replacement of crest gate ropes has been completed. Tenders have been called for the right head regulator gates. Repairs of the long-neglected southern structures are underway. The works are expected to be completed by next June.

Steps are being taken to release drinking water to Rallapadu from the first week of October.

Significantly, plans are underway to develop Somasila into a major tourist destination. As part of this initiative, the historic Someswara Temple near the project is being renovated. A new guesthouse is under construction. Proposals are there to introduce seaplane services and boating facilities in the reservoir, further enhancing the reservoir’s appeal.