Somasila Reservoir Nears Full Level; Minister Narayana Puts Officials on High Alert

Tirupati: With the Somasila reservoir nearing its full reservoir level (FRL) following continuous inflows from upstream areas, authorities in Nellore district have been placed on high alert to manage heavy discharge into the Penna River and protect low-lying habitations.

According to irrigation officials, the reservoir currently holds 70.927 TMC ft of water against its full capacity of 77.988 TMC ft. The inflow was recorded at 76,237 cusecs, while the outflow stood slightly higher at 78,460 cusecs. To manage rising water levels, five crest gates have been lifted, releasing floodwaters downstream into the Penna River.

Urban development minister Dr P. Narayana, who has been personally monitoring the situation, held review meetings and teleconferences with district officials and Telugu Desam Party leaders. He instructed them to maintain constant vigil, coordinate with departments, and ensure timely evacuation from vulnerable areas.

“Protecting lives and minimising damage is our top priority. All precautionary measures are being taken to handle the situation efficiently,” Narayana said during a review on Friday.

As water levels in the Penna River continue to rise, low-lying areas nearby have begun to experience partial inundation. Floodwaters entered portions of Zakir Hussain Nagar and Kisan Nagar, affecting several residential pockets. Local Telugu Desam leaders and municipal staff have been assisting families in relocating to safer locations and temporary shelters arranged by the district administration.

Officials said real-time monitoring of inflows, outflows, and rainfall in the catchment areas is underway. Rescue teams are on standby, and alerts have been issued to residents living along the riverbanks. The minister directed irrigation and revenue departments to work in coordination and keep communication lines open for swift response if the situation worsens.

The district administration has urged the public to stay away from the Penna River and follow official advisories until the flood situation stabilises.