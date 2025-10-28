Somasila Reservoir Kept 10 tmc ft Below Full Level To Avoid Flood Havoc

Nellore: With memories of the devastating 2021 floods still fresh, officials at the Somasila project are taking no chances this season. As Cyclone Montha approaches the Andhra coast, engineers have deliberately maintained a crucial “cushion” in the reservoir to prevent a repeat of the destruction that ravaged the Penna river basin four years ago.

In 2021, unprecedented inflows following breaches at the upstream Annamayya project forced Somasila engineers to release over 5.1 lakh cusecs of water downstream. The sudden surge caused widespread damage along the Penna river — from Atmakur to Kovur and onwards to the Bay of Bengal. Riverbanks collapsed near Pothireddypalem, submerging several habitations in the Kovur segment, including Kovur town and Damaramadugu village. Vast stretches of farmland were buried under silt, and aquaculture ponds were destroyed, crippling livelihoods. Even Nellore city was inundated, with localities such as Bhagat Singh Colony marooned under floodwaters.

Determined to avoid a repeat, irrigation officials have implemented a strict buffer policy this year. The Somasila reservoir, with a full capacity of 78 tmc ft, is being maintained at 67 tmc ft, leaving a 10 tmc ft cushion to absorb sudden inflows from the Penna. Similarly, the Kandaleru reservoir, which holds 68 tmc ft at full capacity, is being maintained at 58 tmc ft to handle expected inflows of up to 62 tmc ft safely.

“We are closely monitoring inflows, outflows, and upstream conditions round the clock,” said Somasila project executive engineer Srinivasa Kumar. “All levels of the administration — right up to the Chief Minister’s Office — are on alert. Our focus is on ensuring there is no loss of life or property.”

Recalling the 2021 crisis, Kumar said the breach of the Annamayya project had sent nearly six lakh cusecs of water downstream, forcing the release of similar volumes from Somasila. “This time, with constant monitoring and adequate buffer, we are fully prepared to handle any situation,” he assured.