Solar Power Lights Up Remote Tribal Hamlets In Prakasam District

NELLORE: In a major step towards inclusive development, Andhra Pradesh government has provided off-grid solar power to remote tribal hamlets in the Palutla region of Yerragondapalem constituency in Prakasam district. This has brought electric lights to households that had remained without power for decades.

The Palutla hamlets are located deep inside the Nallamala forest, nearly 60 km from mainstream habitations. They can be approached only after a three-hour journey through forest terrain.

Acting on the long-pending demand of tribal residents, Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar took up the issue during a constituency visit. He placed the solar power proposal before Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who accorded immediate approval for the project.

Under the initiative, off-grid solar power systems with battery storage have been provided to 611 tribal households at an estimated cost of `2.86 crore. Each household has been equipped with one fan, five LED lights, and a mobile charging point, significantly improving the living conditions in the hamlets.

Minister Ravi Kumar formally inaugurated the facilities on Friday night. Despite difficult terrain and poor connectivity, the minister and officials walked through the forest to reach six of the tribal hamlets located in the reserve forest area.

Tribal residents welcomed the team with traditional dances. The minister interacted with families to understand their health, education, agricultural, and welfare concerns.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Ravi Kumar said the coalition government, under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to ensuring that even the most remote tribal settlements are not left dark. He assured that issues related to road connectivity will be taken up with Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, keeping in view the forest regulations.

Tribal residents requested the minister for solar-powered irrigation motors to reduce dependence on costly diesel. Ravi Kumar assured them that their representations will be placed before the Chief Minister for positive consideration.

Those who attended the programme included Prakasam collector Raja Babu, Yerragondapalem TD in-charge Erixion Babu, Giddaluru MLA Ashok Reddy, coalition leaders, and senior energy department officials.