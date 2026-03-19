Soft Drink Bottles Looted after Lorry Accident in Nellore, Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A video of several people forcibly collecting soft drinks from a lorry that met with an accident in Nellore district went viral on Thursday morning.

The bottles fell on the main road after the lorry in which they were loaded overturned. This forced the people to hurriedly rush to the spot to collect the bottles. Even as the lorry driver and cleaner requested them not to collect bottles, the people ignored and left them in a helpless situation.

The people had to scuffle with each other at the accident spot to collect the bottles. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.