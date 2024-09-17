Soaring Vegetable Prices in AP Adding to Consumer Woes

Vijayawada:Heavy rains and floods that wreaked havoc in several parts of Andhra Pradesh have caused significant damage to vegetable crops, leading to a sharp spike in their prices.

Retail rates of tomatoes and onions, considered essential kitchen staples, have soared to ₹40–50 and ₹60–70 per kg respectively. These increased prices, coupled with already high rates of edible oils, are burning a hole in the consumers' pockets.



Price of tomatoes, which was around ₹32 per kg last week, has increased to ₹40, while onion prices continue to hover around ₹55 to ₹60 per kg at the rythu bazaars.



“Damages to standing crops due to floods and rains have resulted in a fall in produce, leading to a steep rise in vegetable prices in retail markets including rythu bazaars alike,” said John Victor, estate officer of Krishna Lanka Rythu Bazaar.



He predicted that crop prices will remain high till the new crop of vegetables that will be sown now arrive into the market.



Consumers are complaining that besides tomatoes and onions, prices of brinjal, ridge gourd, and okra have gone up, causing a significant financial strain on them.



“This time, unlike prices of just one or two vegetables, prices of almost all vegetables have shot up over the last week, affecting the poor and middle-class households, who have already been severely hit by floods in the city,” said K .Srinivas Rao, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Vijayawada.

