Snake coiling ‘Maha Shiva Lingam’ in Srisailam leave devotees surprised

Hyderabad: A snake coiled around ‘Maha Shiva Lingam’ at Srisailam in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh left hundreds of devotees surprised in the district on Monday evening.

Devotees noticed a snake coiled to ‘Shiva Lingam’ at a temple at Patalaganga when they came to perform ‘Abhishekam’. They then started raising ‘Hara Hara Mahadeva… Shambo…. Shankara…’ slogans at the temple.

As the news of a snake coiling ‘Shiva Lingam’ spread like wildfire, a large number of devotees thronged the temple to have a glance of it. Devotees said it was really a miracle to see a snake around the ‘Shiva Lingam.’

Srisaila Mahakshetram is the living embodiment of ancient and spiritual-cultural traditions and values and it was visited by many great saints like Adi Shankaracharya, rulers mainly Sri Krishna Devaraya, Chatrapathi Sivaji and several other spiritual personalities.Srisailam is the supreme repository of spiritual truth.



