Snake Causes Panic At SSC Exam Centre In Kadapa

KADAPA: A snake created panic at an SSC examination centre in the B. Koduru mandal headquarters of Kadapa district on Monday, just minutes before the examination was scheduled to begin.

According to sources, the reptile entered the examination center’s premises while students were getting ready for the test. The sudden sight of the snake caused alarm among students, who rushed out of the hall in fear. Staff members at the centre immediately reacted and managed to kill the snake, removing it from the premises. Their swift response helped restore calm among the students.

After the situation was brought under control, students returned to the examination hall, and the SSC examination was conducted smoothly, officials said.