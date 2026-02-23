 Top
Snake Bites Devotee from Warangal in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh
23 Feb 2026 10:36 AM IST

The incident occurred when the devotee was applying turmeric to her legs before going to have darshan

A snake bite a devotee Mounika from Warangal district in Tirumala. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A snake bit a devotee Mounika from Warangal district in Tirumala.

The incident occurred when she was applying turmeric to her legs before going to have darshan on Sunday. She along with her husband and other relatives came to Tirumala.

Upon receiving information from other devotees about the incident, the TTD staff rushed to the spot and first shifted Mounika to Ashiwni hospital and later to another hospital in Tirupati. Doctors said her condition was stable and she returned home after she was discharged from the hospital.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
