Smart Street Bazaar At Mypadu Gate To Be Opened By CM Naidu

Nellore: The grand opening of the Smart Street Bazaar at Mypadu Gate Centre here would be done by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

Developed with an investment of Rs 8.4 crore, the project features 200 shops, sanctioned by the state government to promote small and women entrepreneurs. In the first phase, 120 shops housed in 30 containers would be operational.

Urban development minister P Narayana took stock of the arrangements, including the helipad and CM’s visit preparations. He received a warm welcome from women entrepreneurs, who thanked him for realizing their dream.

According to the minister, the government has initiated Smart Street projects in five municipalities on a pilot basis.

Each shop costs Rs 4 lakh for its start — of which Rs 2 lakh is funded jointly by the municipal corporation and MEPMa, and the remaining Rs 2 lakh provided as a low-interest loan (Rs 1.5 lakh for container setup and Rs 50,000 as investment support at an interest rate of Rs 1).

Additionally, as part of the P-4 scheme, each of the 120 beneficiaries is receiving Rs 1 lakh in financial aid from minister Narayana from his personal funds.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties, Narayana said, “My goal is to make it a success and turn it into a national role model.” Highlighting the technological edge of the Smart Street, he noted that the area is equipped with CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi connectivity, smart speaker systems for public announcements, and modern lighting poles — all integrated through advanced tech infrastructure.

The minister said MEPMa women were also provided with entrepreneurship and business training, including exposure visits to Burma Bazaar in Chennai to help them understand real-world trade practices.