Smart Security Solutions Vital for Urban Areas: Lanka Dinakar

VIJAYAWADA: Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the Twenty Points Programme implementation (Viksit Bharat – Swarna Andhra 2047), emphasised that smart, technology-driven security solutions are vital for urban areas, aligning with the visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat 2047 and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarna Andhra 2047.

Dinakar addressed the national conference on ‘Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) & AI in Urban Areas’ as chief guest at the School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada on Friday. SPA Vijayawada director Dr S. Ramesh, Vijayawada DCP K.G.V. Saritha, professor Virendra Kumar Pal, IBM scientist Ravikumar Reddy, security technology expert D.P. Srinivas, and others also addressed.

Lanka Dinakar noted the rising urbanisation in Andhra Pradesh, citing a jump from 30% urban area in 2016 to an estimated 35% presently and an urban population that now may stand at nearly 40%.

Dinakar highlighted the region’s (Andhra Pradesh) expansion, with 126 urban local bodies, comprising 17 municipal corporations and the rapidly developing new capital city Amaravati, calling for advanced crime prevention strategies.

Dinakar explained that city infrastructure and urban safety planning must cater to current residents, transient populations, and long-term growth towards 2047. Dinakar stressed the need for robust policies and infrastructure investment, noting `2,890 crore spent under AMRUT 1.0 and `15,000 crore allocated to development projects in Andhra Pradesh under AMRUT 2.0.