Smart Family Cards To Be Issued to 1.4 Crore AP Families by June

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government would issue Smart Family Cards with QR code for an estimated 1.4 crore families by June next.

This is to keep track of the benefits for them from the welfare schemes and government services in Andhra Pradesh. Officials would consolidate all necessary information by January 2026 and start the issue of cards by June 2026.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated this while holding a review on implementation of the Family Benefit Management System with Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and senior officials at the Secretariat here on Monday. He said the implementation of this system would empower each family.

Naidu wanted the authorities to keep an eye on the implementation of various welfare schemes, citizen services etc to ensure that their benefits reached the eligible families. The smart family card should help in gauging these schemes’ reach, he said.

Data, he said, could be collected through the data lake as the Real Time Governance System manages it.

The CM asked the officials to issue smart family cards with a QR code by incorporating 25 types of information and the P4 concept. He underscored the need to update information on both static data and dynamic data on a regular basis.

Information pertaining to vaccination, Aadhar, family benefit management system ID, caste certificate, nutrition, ration card, scholarship, pension and a host of other government schemes and services would be tracked with the help of the smart family card.

Naidu asked the officials to update the details of families on a regular basis with the Swarnandhra Vision Unit in both the urban and rural areas.