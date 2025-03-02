Skill Education Can Check Dropout: SPD Srinivasa Rao

Vijayawada: Students should be encouraged to pursue vocational skills along with academics, said B. Srinivasa Rao, state project director (SPD), Samagra Shiksha, while addressing vocational trainers.

Srinivasa Rao attended a five-day training programme for vocational trainers at Maris Stella College, Vijayawada, as the chief guest. Addressing the trainers, he said that Samagra Shiksha offered vocational education in 10 trades from Class IX to Class XII.

“No student should be left behind due to lack of academic interest. Some students may have an inclination towards sports, while others may be interested in science. It is our responsibility to identify their interests and provide special training to nurture their skills,” Srinivasa Rao said, adding vocational courses play a significant role in reducing the dropout rate among students.

He also highlighted that vocational education was adopted from primary education in many foreign countries. He explained that as part of the first phase, training is being provided in IT, while agriculture, food processing, healthcare, home appliances and garment making are trained at St. Joseph’s College, Guntur.

He emphasised that students should be encouraged to think scientifically, develop critical thinking and become self-reliant in their careers.

He mentioned that the first phase of training would conclude on March 4 while the second phase will begin on March 7 for vocational trainers in the remaining trades such as beauty, wellness, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), retail, automotive, electronics and hardware. Around 2,000 trainers are undergoing training across 10 trades, the SPD informed.