Sixth Edition of World Telugu Writers Conference Gets Underway in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The sixth edition of the World Telugu Writers conference began on Saturday on a grand note on the KBN College premises in Vijayawada. Former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana inaugurated the two-day conference which will conclude on Sunday.

Justice (retd) Ramana, the chief guest, along with MLAs Y. Sujana Chowdary, Mandali Buddha Prasad, Vishwa Hindi Parishad national president Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Krishnagiri MP K. Gopinath, Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiran and others paid rich tribute to the Telugu Talli statue.

Addressing the conference, Justice (retd) Ramana said that Telugu is spoken by over 10 million people across the country and we should not tolerate attempts to destroy our beautiful language at the behest of commercial and political interests promoting other languages and cultures.

“We will become great only when we protect our mother tongue and culture. Even though we may possess many things, without our language we will be regarded as orphans,” he said.

Recalling the invaluable contributions of literary legends like Sri Sri, Arudra, Viswanatha Satyanarayana and cinema actors NTR, ANR, SVR, Savithri, Jamuna, and others who strove for the development of Telugu language, he urged people not to forget their services. He emphasised the importance of educating children about their contributions and passing this legacy to future generations.

Justice (retd) Ramana appealed to the state government to immediately establish Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Andhra Pradesh, revoke GO MS No 85 and strengthen the Telugu Vasha Abhivruddhi Prathikara Samastha to further develop Telugu language.

Over 1,500 participants including Telugu poets, writers, and language enthusiasts from various parts of the country along with students from several educational institutions, took part on the first day of the two-day conference.