Six New Waste-To-Energy Plants Soon, Says Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal administration and urban development minister P. Narayana has said that the state government is adopting innovative strategies to achieve a dumping yard-free Andhra Pradesh, while also ensuring full public participation in the Swachh Andhra and Swachh Bharat initiatives.

Speaking at the Swachhata Hi Seva programme held at KP Nagar in Vijayawada on Wednesday, the minister took part in a cleaning drive near a public park and launched an awareness brochure. He said the nationwide campaign, observed from September 17 to October 2, would be celebrated like a festival with the theme Swachh Utsav, focusing on clean environments, green initiatives, and effective waste management.

Drawing a comparison with Japan and Singapore, where no garbage is seen on roads, Narayana stressed that Andhra Pradesh too must move towards such standards of cleanliness. He said that urban residents expect proper waste management, good roads, clean drinking water, and effective drainage systems, and the government is prioritising these needs accordingly.

The minister announced that six new waste-to-energy plants would soon be established in the state to strengthen solid and liquid waste management systems.

Narayana also emphasised the importance of keeping public spaces clean and highlighted government efforts for the welfare of sanitation workers. As part of the green drive, his department has already begun replacing plastic bottles with eco-friendly alternatives at the Secretariat and HoD offices, with similar measures soon to be extended to collectorates and other offices. He said people would gradually be encouraged to embrace a plastic-free lifestyle.

He further noted that awareness programmes on cleanliness, under the banner Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra, are being held every third Saturday, with even the Chief Minister participating to inspire citizens.

The minister added that tenders would soon be invited for pending projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, which had been neglected earlier. He assured that within the next two years, every household in the state would receive clean drinking water through tap connections.