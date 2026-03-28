Six More Held in Terror Links Case

Vijayawada:AP police have arrested six more accused, including a juvenile, in a case involving suspected terror links, taking the total number of arrests to 12 on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as A-7 Lucky Ahmed from Delhi, A-9 Jishan from Rajasthan, A-10 Mir Ashif Ali from West Bengal, A-12 Sharuk Khan from Maharashtra, and A-13 Shaik Fiaz Ur Rehman.

They were produced before a city court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Subsequently, they were shifted to the Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram.