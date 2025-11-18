6 Maoists Killed in Encounter in Maredumilli

Visakhapatnam: Six outlawed Maoists were allegedly killed in an encounter with special police personnel in the Maredumilli forests of ASR district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said the identities of the deceased were yet to be established as the situation in the area remained critical. He also noted that the number of injured Maoists was still unclear. No police personnel were hurt in the exchange of fire.

“We have deployed additional forces in the area for combing,” the SP told this correspondent.

This is the second major encounter in the district in the last six months. On May 7 this year, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in the Y. Ramavaram mandal forest area of ASR district.