Six IPS Officers From AP To Get President’s Police Medal

Vijayawada: The Union Home Ministry has announced prestigious service medals for police personnel across the country, with Andhra Pradesh securing a significantly large share.

An official release on Wednesday said six IPS officers from the state have been selected for the President’s police medal for distinguished service, while 10 IPS officers will receive the police medal for meritorious service.

In total, 960 police personnel from AP—ranging from IPS officers to constables—have been honoured. Of these, 353 personnel will receive the distinguished service medals and 607 will be awarded the meritorious service medals.

The IPS officers chosen for the distinguished service medals are Mahesh Chandra Laddha, intelligence chief; GVG Ashok Kumar, IG, Eluru range; G Vijay Kumar, special secretary to home department; S Harikrishna, IG, police personnel; M Ravi Prakash, IG, provisions and logistics; and SV Rajasekhar Babu, commissioner of police, Vijayawada.

The IPS officers selected for the meritorious service medals include Aake Ravi Krishna, IG, EAGLE wing; R Jayalakshmi, director, anti-corruption bureau; Gopinath Jetti, DIG, Visakhapatnam range; S Senthil Kumar, DIG, OCTOPUS; Dr Shimushi, DIG, Anantapur range; Koya Praveen, DIG, Kurnool range; AR Damodar, SP, Vizianagaram; D Narasimha Kishore, SP, East Godavari district; and V Geetha Devi, SP, Intelligence.

In addition, several non-cadre officers at the level of DSP and equivalent ranks have also been recognised. Those selected for distinguished service include Nadella Balaji Maruthi Muralikrishna, additional SP, East Godavari; SR Rajasekhar Raju, operations wing, Chittoor; K Nagesh Babu, additional SP, EAGLE; and Gopu Rajeev Kumar, DSP, vigilance.

Officers chosen for the meritorious service medals include BV Ramesh, assistant commandant, APSP; Shaik Shakeela Banu, RIO, Visakhapatnam; K Eswar Rao and K.V. Srinivasa Rao, non-cadre SPs in CID; K Latha Madhuri, DCP (crimes), Visakhapatnam; and Kareemulla Sharif, RVEO, Tirupati.