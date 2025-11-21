Six Injured as Private Travels Bus Overturns in Nellore
Private Travels bus topples on highway near Pellakuru mandal; 21 passengers on board.
Six people were injured when a Morning Star private travels bus overturned on the highway near Pellakuru mandal in Nellore district. The accident occurred after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.
The injured passengers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The bus was carrying 21 passengers at the time of the accident. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the mishap.
