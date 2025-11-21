 Top
Six Injured as Private Travels Bus Overturns in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh
21 Nov 2025 11:30 AM IST

Private Travels bus topples on highway near Pellakuru mandal; 21 passengers on board.

The bus was carrying 21 passengers at the time of the accident.
Six people were injured when a Morning Star private travels bus overturned on the highway near Pellakuru mandal in Nellore district. The accident occurred after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.
The injured passengers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The bus was carrying 21 passengers at the time of the accident. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the mishap.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nellore andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

