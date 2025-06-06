Six Covid-19 Cases Reported In Nellore

TIRUPATI: Six new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Nellore district. This has led to health authorities intensifying precautionary steps and bolstering readiness to deal with the Covid-19 cases at hospitals.

According to health officials, the first two cases had been detected among nursing students who had recently arrived from Kerala. Both students developed symptoms, such as cold, cough and fever, leading to their hospitalisation. Tests conducted on them revealed on Thursday that they had Covid-19 infection.

Subsequently, 10 more individuals exhibiting similar symptoms sought medical attention. Four of them tested positive for the virus. One of these patients is a senior citizen aged 65. The rest are middle-aged adults. These patients come from various areas, including Pedakurapadu in Gudur mandal, Anikepalli in Venkatachalam mandal, and Nellore city.

Doctors have said all these patients are currently stable. After treatment, all the six individuals have been discharged, with instructions to strictly observe home isolation until full recovery.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. V. Sujatha confirmed the cases. “We have communicated to the patients that they follow all necessary safety protocols. We are closely monitoring the situation,” she underlined.

Following the discovery of Covid cases, Nellore district government hospital has been placed on high alert. A 30-bed special Covid-19 ward has been established within the Pulmonology department, equipped with individual ventilators for each bed. The hospital has also stocked sufficient Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR testing kits to ensure prompt diagnosis.

There are no patients currently admitted into the special ward. But all medical staff have been instructed to remain on standby.