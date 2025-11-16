Six Arrested in Madanapalle Illegal Kidney Transplant Case

Nellore: Police in Madanapalle have arrested six people in connection with an illegal kidney transplantation racket operating out of a private hospital in the town.

Acting swiftly on a complaint filed after a woman died following an unlawful transplant, police formed multiple special teams and made the arrests on Friday evening near a mango orchard close to Cheekalabailu.

According to Madanapalle DSP S. Mahendra, on 9 November 2025, an illegal kidney transplant was allegedly conducted at Global Multi-Speciality Hospital in Madanapalle.

A doctor from Bengaluru, along with his team, reportedly performed the surgery with the support of the hospital owner and Annamayya District Hospital Services Coordinator, Dr Kampa Anjaneyulu.

Two women from Visakhapatnam were operated on without any government approval. One of them, Yamuna, died the next morning on 10 November after her condition deteriorated.

Based on a complaint from Yamuna’s mother, Suramma, police registered Cr. No. 179/2025 under relevant sections of the BNS and the Human Organ Transplantation Act, 2011.

Police arrested Dr Kampa Anjaneyulu – District Hospital Services Coordinator, Balarangadu – Dialysis Manager, Madanapalle Government Hospital, Meharaj – Dialysis Manager, Kadiri Government Hospital, Pilli Padma – kidney donor/recipient agent, Visakhapatnam, Sathya – middlewoman, Visakhapatnam, and Sooribabu – deceased Yamuna’s partner, accused of persuading her to undergo the surgery.

According to the investigation, the accused worked together to identify donors and recipients, arranged surgeries secretly at the private hospital, brought in a Bengaluru-based surgical team, and collected large sums from recipients. The proceeds were allegedly shared among all involved.

Under the supervision of Annamayya SP Raj Shree and led by Madanapalle DSP S. Mahendra, inspectors and SI teams tracked down the accused and arrested them on 15 November at around 4:30 pm. Police seized six mobile phones and are examining financial transactions and communication records linked to the racket.

DSP Mahendra told the media that eight more suspects are absconding, and four special teams have been deployed to trace them in Goa, Karnataka, and Telangana. More arrests are expected.

A report has also been sent to the Health Department regarding hospital licensing and approval violations.

Police urged the public to report any information on illegal organ trade, stating that such activities are a serious offence under Indian law.