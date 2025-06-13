Six Andhra Pradesh Residents Die in Karnataka Crash

Hyderabad: Six people from Andhra Pradesh, including an infant, were killed when an Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus collided with a lorry near Hoskote, Karnataka.

The bus was on its way from Chittoor to Bengaluru when the fatal accident occurred. Authorities confirmed that all the victims were from the Gangadhara Nellore constituency in Chittoor district.



