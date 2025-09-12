Sitharaman Serves Meals, Offers Prayers At Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by her family, offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary received the Union minister and accompanied her into the sanctum sanctorum for darshan.

Following the darshan, Vedic pundits rendered Vedaseervachanam in the Ranganayakula Mandapam, after which the temple authorities presented her with Theertha Prasadam and a laminated portrait of Lord Venkateswara.

Later, Sitharaman visited the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, where she served free meals to devotees. She also interacted with devotees and Srivari Sevaks who were engaged in service activities.

Before concluding her visit, the Union minister recorded her impressions in the TTD feedback book, describing the experience of sharing the sacred meal with devotees as “heart-touching.” She praised the dedicated services of Srivari Sevaks in assisting the large number of pilgrims visiting Tirumala.