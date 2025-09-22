SIT To Probe The TTD Parakamani Irregularities: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh stated on Monday that a Special Investigation Team would soon be set up to probe the TTD Parakamani fraud/irregularities.

Speaking to the media outside the assembly, he accused former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates of “playing dramas before god” and that “god himself responded in the way he deemed fit.”

Lokesh said, “During the YSRC rule, instead of arresting the accused in the Parakamani theft case, the police only issued them notices under Section 41A and let them off.”

He said several facts about the case still needed to be ascertained. Crucial evidence was also emerging in the Tirupati adulterated ghee scandal.

As for Quantum Valley Amaravati, Lokesh said a quantum computer would arrive in January. Until a new building becomes operational, the activities of this entity would be carried out at VIT.”

He refuted allegations that medical colleges were being privatized. The idea, he reiterated, was to run these on a PPP model. “Roads are also being constructed in the same manner.”

On teacher recruitment, Lokesh said that despite several hurdles, the Mega DSC examination was completed successfully. “We faced 106 court cases and still made the programme a success.” DSC would now be conducted annually, and clarity on student admissions would be available by the end of September.”

He promised that pending dues under the scheme Talli Ki Vandhanam would be cleared within three months.

The education minister said payment of the three pending months of college fee reimbursements would be made immediately, with decisions on pending dues from the previous government to follow soon. He also confirmed that Disability Scholarships and Concessions (DSSC) would be announced at the beginning of each academic year.

He stated that, starting October, the state would attract a series of investments. Efforts were being made to generate 20 lakh jobs.

The minister cited the upcoming launch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Visakhapatnam, with recruitments already under way. Land was allocated to TCS in the Millennium Block, with similar concessions being offered to other companies.