SIT Summons Chevireddy’s Son For Questioning

TIRUPATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the multi-crore liquor scam, has issued notices to YSRC leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s son, Mohith Reddy, directing him to appear for questioning on Wednesday. The notice comes days after Mohith Reddy was named Accused No. 39 (A-39) in the case, which has already seen the arrest of nine individuals, including his father.

Bhaskar Reddy, who is the former Chandragiri MLA, is listed as A-38 in the case and is currently in judicial custody at the district jail in Vijayawada. He was arrested on June 17 at the Bengaluru airport after immigration officials detained him based on a lookout circular. He was subsequently handed over to the SIT and brought to Vijayawada. The arrest triggered protests in Bhaskar Reddy's native Chandragiri and parts of Tirupati.

SIT sources said the investigation has unearthed some evidence linking both Bhaskar Reddy and Mohith Reddy to financial transactions allegedly tied to the liquor syndicate. Investigators suspect that proceeds from the illegal liquor trade were routed to fund their campaigns during the 2024 elections.

Bhaskar Reddy had contested from Ongole Lok Sabha seat, while Mohith Reddy was in the fray from the Chandragiri Assembly segment. Both were defeated.

Officials are expected to question Mohith Reddy about the source of the funds used during the elections, the channels through which they were transferred and their distribution across constituencies. The SIT is also examining whether the duo were among the beneficiaries of the liquor money flow and if the funds were used to influence voters or mobilise campaign logistics.

The liquor scam, believed to have taken place during the tenure of the previous YSRC government, is being probed in multiple phases. The SIT intensified its investigation in recent weeks following fresh inputs. In April, the team visited Tirupati as part of its probe. Recently, officials were stationed in Tirupati for two days to gather evidence and trace local links.