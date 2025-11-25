SIT Questions Former Bhumana In Parakamani Theft Probe

TIRUPATI: The CID-led Special Investigation Team on Tuesday questioned former TTD chairman and YSR Congress leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in connection with the Parakamani theft case.

The questioning lasted 25 minutes at the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati.

Sources said that the investigators grilled Bhumana on the handling of the Parakamani theft incident during his tenure, the compromise reached through a Lok Adalat, and the TTD trust board’s role at the time.

The SIT led by CID director general Ravi Shankar Ayyannar asked him about higher-level decision-making and the supervision process during the period when the theft occurred. SIT sought clarity on how the case was handled at the administrative level and the reasons behind the board’s decisions in this connection.

Before entering the SIT office, Bhumana spoke to the media and alleged that his political rivals were trying to implicate him. He said a group of four leaders was attempting to drag him into the case. He named them as (TD leaders) Nara Lokesh, Varla Ramaiah, Pattabhi Ram, and the current TTD chairman BR Naidu.

Bhumana said he would face the inquiry without hesitation despite what he described as political targeting.

Former TTD board member Pokala Ashok Kumar was also questioned on Tuesday. Hesaid investigators asked him how, as a member of the estate committee, he was unaware of the land donation made by the Parakamani theft case accused CV Ravi Kumar.

Ashok explained that the matter had been placed before the board as a table agenda-- meaning that members received no advance information. Once the regular agenda is completed, he said, most board members leave, and table agenda decisions are taken up only under emergency circumstances by the executive officer and board chairman.

Agenda items should be circulated 30 days in advance, which did not happen in this case, he said.

Earlier in the day, former TTD vigilance and security officer Giridhar was grilled. Investigators asked him whether the Parakamani staff alerted him first about the theft, what internal inquiry was conducted, and whether he had pressured then AVSO Y Satish Kumar for a compromise.

Giridhar is said to have informed them that he submitted all information he collected to then TTD chief vigilance and security officer Narasimha Kishore.