SIT Intensifies Probe of Adulterated Ghee in Tirumala Laddus

Tirupati: The special investigation team has intensified its probe into allegations that adulterated ghee, possibly containing animal fat, was used in preparing the sacred Tirumala Srivari Laddus at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Allegations were that adulterated ghee was supplied to the TTD, hurting the sanctity of the prasadam distributed to millions of devotees there.

The SIT, headed by Guntur range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi, has started the probe after the case was registered as 470/24 at the Tirupati East police station on Sunday.

The 9-member team, which includes DIG Gopinath Jatti, Kadapa SP Harshavardhan Raju and additional SP Venkat Rao, is investigating the quality of ghee supplied to TTD by the Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd.

IG Tripathi said, "We will investigate the procurement process, the tendering procedure followed by the TTD, quality control steps at the temple and the test results. We will form internal teams to examine every angle.”

The SIT chief said all key individuals involved in the tendering and procurement process will be questioned and the findings would be submitted to the government at the earliest.

As part of its investigation, the SIT met TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao at his official residence in Tirupati. Sources indicate that the EO has briefed the SIT team about the ongoing case and provided an official report on the ghee adulteration issue, which has already been submitted to the state government. The investigation team also met with TTD procurement officials and gathered information on various aspects of the ghee procurement process.

The SIT, operating from the police guest house in Tirupati, is looking into allegations that tender guidelines were altered during the YSRC term to favour specific suppliers, including AR Dairy.