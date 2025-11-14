SIT Harassment Drove Satish Kumar To Suicide, Alleges YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSRC leader Dr Sake Sailajanath on Thursday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the death of former TTD assistant vigilance and security officer (AVSO) Satish Kumar, who died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Addressing the media at the YSRC central office, Sailajanath alleged that SIT officials mentally tortured Satish Kumar during their probe into the Parakamani foreign currency theft case, pushing him to take the extreme step. He said only an impartial judicial inquiry could reveal what transpired during the interrogation and how the officers handled the case.

Sailajanath said Satish Kumar had originally filed the complaint years ago against one Ravi Kumar for stealing foreign currency from the Tirumala Parakamani, but the SIT later named him an accused during the re-investigation.

Accusing the coalition government of turning the TTD into a political battleground, he claimed several TTD officials believed the former AVSO’s death was driven by SIT pressure. He further alleged misuse of investigative agencies to target former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and demanded justice for Satish Kumar.