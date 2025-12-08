SIT Gets 4-Day Custody Of 2 Accused In Tirumala Ghee Scam

TIRUPATI: Two accused in the Tirumala adulterated ghee case -- a former senior official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and a Delhi-based chemical supplier -- were sent to a four-day police custody by the Nellore ACB Court on Monday.

The court granted more time to the CBI-led special investigation team to question the two in connection with the irregularities/corruption in the ghee procurement at TTD.

Ajay Kumar Sugandh, listed as Accused 16 in the case and owner of New Delhi-based Sugandh Oil and Chemicals, was arrested on Nov 7. He was produced before the court by the SIT on Monday, seeking his custody for more time to continue the questioning.

The court, rejecting his bail petition, allowed his police custody from December 9 to December 12.

According to the SIT, Sugandh worked with prime accused Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain in supplying chemicals to adulterate the ghee meant for TTD. The remand report said chemicals such as mono and diglycerides, lactic acid ester, acetic acid ester, beta carotene and artificial ghee essence were supplied to Harsh Fresh Foodz Pvt Ltd and Harsh Trading Company between 2022 and 2025.

Additional public prosecutor Jaya Shekar opposed Sugandh’s bail plea and sought police custody, stating that the case involved a serious breach of public trust.

He said custodial interrogation was required to trace the money trail, recover important records and identify the others involved. Granting bail at this stage could affect the investigation and influence witnesses.

The court also granted a four-day police custody of RSSVR Subrahmanyam, former general manager (procurement) of TTD, who is named as Accused 29 in the case. Arrested on November 27, his custody was permitted from December 9 to December 12.

As per the remand report, Subrahmanyam failed to act on crucial laboratory reports from the central food technological research institute (CFTRI), Mysuru that he had received in August, 2022.

The reports confirmed the presence of beta sitosterol, showing the ghee was mixed with vegetable oil.

Investigators said he neither informed senior officials nor took action against the suppliers.

The SIT alleged that Subrahmanyam, who handled procurement at TTD from 2017 to 2023, developed close links with Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities and Malganga Milk and Agro Products.

He received benefits through intermediaries and issued favourable inspection reports, which helped these dairies secure TTD contracts despite not meeting technical standards, the court was told.