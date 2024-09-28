SIT begins probe into Tirupati laddu scandal









SIT head Tripathi also met with TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao to discuss the investigation. The SIT was appointed on Tuesday, comprising Visakha Range DIG Gopinath Jetti and Kadapa SP S. Harshavardhan, among others. Jetti, who has previously served as TTD’s chief vigilance officer, brings relevant experience to the investigation. Additionally, Tirupati ASP Venkatrao, DSP Seetharama Rao, Shivanarayana Swamy, Uma Maheswar, and CIs Surya Narayana and Satyanarayana are part of the SIT team currently in Tirumala.The SIT is expected to remain in Tirumala for the next few days as they delve deeper into the allegations, which have sparked political tensions between the ruling NDA and opposition YSRCP. The SIT chief Tripathi and his team will have darshan of the Lord prior to starting their investigation into the matter. The team visited the laddu preparation potu and held meetings with several officials at Annamayya Bhavan.In light of the adulteration of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s laddu prasadam due to the use of poor-quality ghee, the SIT probe will conduct a detailed investigation, including the procurement locations of the ghee supplier from Tamil Nadu.