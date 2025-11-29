SIT Adds 11 More Accused in Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Case

Tirumala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the adulterated ghee scandal involving Tirumala laddu preparation has added 11 more persons to the list of accused. Earlier, the team had named 15 persons at the time of filing the case, followed by the addition of nine more individuals during the investigation.

With the latest additions, the total number of accused has now risen to 35, and a memo has been submitted to the Nellore ACB Court.

The SIT has filed cases against General Managers, Senior Assistants, and Junior Assistants who worked in the procurement department between 2019 and 2024. So far, 10 arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.