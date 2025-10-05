Sirimanu Utsavam Begins amid Grandeur Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam: Vizianagaram Sirimanu Utsavam, a vibrant celebration of north Andhra’s rich cultural heritage, commenced on Sunday amid grandeur and tradition.

State Telugu Desam Party president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the festivities by unfurling the ceremonial flag at the main stage, located in front of the revered Paiditalli Ammavaru Temple in Vizianagaram.

Srinivasa Rao reflected on the festival’s deep historical roots: “Vizianagaram Sirimanu Utsavam is a living symbol of Bimana's cultural heritage. It is a profound honour for me to inaugurate this centuries’ old tradition. The educational initiatives led by the Manasa (Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts & Science) Trust, under the Gajapati dynasty, are truly commendable. May the divine blessings of Paiditallamma bring health and happiness to all.”

Prominent among those who attended the festival include Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao, local MLA Pusapati Aditi Gajapathiraju, DCCB chairman Kimidi Nagarjuna and other dignitaries. A grand procession featuring traditional instruments and performances enlivened the city streets, showcasing the region’s artistic vibrancy.

Later during the day, Palla Srinivasa Rao made a courtesy call on Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathiraju at the historic Vizianagaram Fort.