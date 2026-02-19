SIPB Clears 27 Projects Worth Rs.29,021 Crore

Vijayawada: The 15th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday approved 27 industrial projects entailing a total investment of Rs.29,021 crore.

This reinforces the state’s aggressive push to attract more capital and create more jobs.

So far, 15 SIPB meetings have cleared investments worth Rs.9,03,726 crore, with the potential to generate employment for 8,58,082 people, officials said.

Emphasising that “Speed of Doing Business” must be the guiding principle in all industrial matters, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that “there are no procedural hurdles” from the government’s side.

Naidu noted that mega proposals from reputed global players such as Google, ArcelorMittal and BPCL were in the pipeline. He stressed the need for seamless clearances.

He ordered the constitution of a ministers’ committee to monitor land allotments to companies and warned that approvals would be cancelled if firms failed to commence work within stipulated timelines.

Calling for large-scale participation from non-resident Indians, the CM said the government was prepared to extend special incentives to attract semiconductor projects. He also suggested examining additional benefits for industries coming up on privately owned land.

On tourism, Naidu proposed a three-region development model covering Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati. He suggested creating tourism clusters at Suryalanka, Polavaram, Pulicat, Gandikota, Srisailam, Madanapalle and Horsley Hills with dedicated development plans.

Establishment of shopping malls, hotels and allied facilities in these clusters would significantly enhance tourist footfall, he said.

The CM announced that a Bharat Mandapam was coming up in Visakhapatnam and this should be developed as the country’s finest convention centre. He also called for setting up Shilparamams in every district and expanding hotel and convention infrastructure across regions including Kakinada and Eluru, setting a target of 50,000 hotel rooms statewide.

Andhra Pradesh, he said, should position itself as a host for national-level mega events.

Naidu envisioned new ecosystems such as a Sports City and a Creative City, alongside a major thrust on health tourism. He proposed a culinary institute in Tirupati to strengthen the food sector and encouraged hospitality-focused deemed universities.

Revolutionary changes in food processing, he said, were essential.

Highlighting the need for value addition in aquaculture to revive exports to the US, he also called for boosting dairy, poultry, livestock and meat exports. Tirupati, he suggested, could be developed as a premier wedding destination.

The CM said employment data be integrated with the Skill Portal and updated in real time. He asked officials to introduce a warehousing policy at the earliest and prepare an action plan for large-scale EV charging stations in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, Anagani Satyaprasad, T.G. Bharat, P. Narayana, K. Atchannaidu, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, K. Durgesh, Vasansetti Subhash, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and senior officials were present.