Special Focus To Develop Rayalaseema As A Major Renewable Energy Hub

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to fully utilise the state’s vast potential in solar power generation, with a special focus on developing the Rayalaseema region as a major renewable energy hub.

Presiding the 16th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting at the Secretariat today, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to attract large-scale investments in solar energy projects, particularly in Rayalaseema districts. He instructed officials to plan and develop robust transmission infrastructure to enable power supply to other states in the future.

The SIPB approved 31 projects across sectors, including industries, energy, IT, tourism, and food processing, with a total investment of Rs 39,436.84 crore, expected to generate 1,11,278 direct jobs.

The CM stressed on developing solar parks in Rayalaseema and attracting investments accordingly. He said transmission lines should be strengthened to connect with both state and national grids and enable interstate power supply.He said the state aims to become a key hub for consumer electronics manufacturing with focus areas include Sri City, Kopparthy and Anantapur. He emphasised on establishing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and strengthening the IT ecosystem.

The SIPB granted approval for three companies in Amaravati Quantum Valley and to provide encouragement for projects utilising agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture waste to produce value-added byproducts such as ethanol.

The Chief Minister called for modern safety protocols across sectors like pharma, steel, green energy and battery energy storage systems.A standard operating procedure (SOP) aligned with disaster management norms will be developed.He said approved projects must be grounded quickly within stipulated timelines and MoUs signed during investor summits should be actively implemented.To encourage Food Processing & MSMEs, the SIPB decided toExpand food processing capacity in line with rising horticulture output and to provide enhanced marketing support for crops like palm oil and cocoa.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Andhra Pradesh is committed to become a leader in renewable energy, electronics manufacturing and sustainable industrial growth, while ensuring safety and timely execution of projects.



