Sinners Shouldn’t Preach Morality, Says Somireddy

Nellore: In a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Sarvepalli TD MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy launched a blistering attack on former chief minister and YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of hypocrisy, corruption, and political deceit.

Somireddy remarked that those “who commit sins shouldn’t preach morality,” responding sharply to the former chief minister’s recent press meet. He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of attempting to distance himself from the fake liquor scam while claiming credit for unrelated projects such as the Google Data Centre initiative.

“The man who drove out a drawers company now claims he brought in a data company,” Somireddy quipped, adding that Jagan, who once credited his father for bringing Kia Motors, now boasted of bringing Google himself.

Calling Jagan Mohan Reddy an “international fraudster,” Somireddy alleged that the the former CM had blocked investments, run his own liquor syndicate, and looted public money.

On Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks about the Bhogapuram Airport, Somireddy retorted, “A man who built a palace in Rushikonda for luxury talking about airports is laughable.”

He further clarified that the QR codes on liquor bottles can be scanned by anyone “even Jagan himself” — to verify their authenticity.

Concluding his post, Somireddy said, “We once thought he was half-mad, now we know he’s completely lost it.”